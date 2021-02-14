Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $27.08 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 100.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,002 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Campbell Soup worth $27,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,928,000 after purchasing an additional 919,799 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,701,000 after purchasing an additional 863,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,508,000 after purchasing an additional 732,451 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after purchasing an additional 282,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 520.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 290,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 243,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $46.75 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average is $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.