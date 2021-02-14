Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Paychex worth $20,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.76. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. Insiders have sold a total of 152,114 shares of company stock valued at $13,840,001 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.