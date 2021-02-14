Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4,390.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,432,626 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of People’s United Financial worth $18,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBCT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 121.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,042 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,065,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,949,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,957,000 after acquiring an additional 736,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

PBCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

