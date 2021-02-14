Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,385,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,449 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Amcor worth $16,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 17.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 90.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,345,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after buying an additional 639,209 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amcor by 36.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 13,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.