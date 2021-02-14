Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 789.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,054 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

FedEx stock opened at $263.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.19. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.