Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 171.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,654 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Landstar System worth $18,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.31.

Shares of LSTR opened at $154.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $158.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.