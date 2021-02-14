Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of TransUnion worth $26,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $74,963.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,779.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,020 shares of company stock worth $4,959,437 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $102.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.01.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

