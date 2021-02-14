Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,629 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 96.8% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Waste Management by 12.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Waste Management by 73.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Waste Management by 148.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

