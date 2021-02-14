Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 103.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,218 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,242 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Regions Financial worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,889,000 after buying an additional 1,860,931 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after buying an additional 1,838,529 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1,590.8% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,758,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,273,000 after buying an additional 1,654,318 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 784.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,458,000 after buying an additional 1,267,223 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 275.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,376,000 after buying an additional 1,232,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.