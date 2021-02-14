Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,196 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after buying an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,249,371,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,135,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,275,000 after purchasing an additional 210,326 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $178.70 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.27. The company has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.