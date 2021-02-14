Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 21,079 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,079 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $24,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

