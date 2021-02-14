Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,275 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Citizens Financial Group worth $13,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.54.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

