Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,327 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Lithia Motors worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scoggin Management LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $1,710,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,271,000 after purchasing an additional 192,678 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 631.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $382.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $392.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.75.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

