Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,915 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Sealed Air worth $25,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 2,822.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.92.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.