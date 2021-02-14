Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,600 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Mohawk Industries worth $13,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 41.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. Truist lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.43.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $169.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.71 and its 200 day moving average is $117.32. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $635,508.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,797 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,260 shares of company stock worth $1,439,868 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

