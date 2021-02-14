Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Atlassian worth $15,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 90.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Atlassian by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $252.97 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.39 and its 200 day moving average is $204.71. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.76, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.76.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.