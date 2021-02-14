Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,869 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DPZ opened at $385.17 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.22 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $381.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.67.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.96.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

