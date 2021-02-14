Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,953 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $24,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BLK stock opened at $722.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $728.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $648.50. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,887 shares of company stock worth $29,822,320. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

