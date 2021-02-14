LTO Network (LTO) Price Up 41.2% This Week

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $90.80 million and approximately $17.50 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 41.2% against the dollar. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00066146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.90 or 0.00927872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00049317 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,318.76 or 0.04947163 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00023761 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00017062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000169 BTC.

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,315,761 coins and its circulating supply is 274,057,485 coins. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

