LTO Network (LTO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $102.50 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $102.50 million and $13.95 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded 52.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00068025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.25 or 0.00979886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.43 or 0.05205724 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00024770 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,315,793 coins and its circulating supply is 274,057,517 coins. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

