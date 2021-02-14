LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

LYB opened at $96.14 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,121 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

