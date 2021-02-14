MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.11.
Several analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Cowen upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $84,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,180 shares of company stock worth $5,365,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.67. The company had a trading volume of 427,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $68.76.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
