MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Cowen upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $84,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,180 shares of company stock worth $5,365,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.67. The company had a trading volume of 427,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $68.76.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.