MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGNX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,697,000 after purchasing an additional 323,240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 164.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,949 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,305,000 after purchasing an additional 122,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 47.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,181,000 after purchasing an additional 740,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,510,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MGNX opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $32.18.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.