Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Magellan Gold stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. 30,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138. Magellan Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.
Magellan Gold Company Profile
