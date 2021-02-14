Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Magellan Gold stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. 30,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138. Magellan Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

Get Magellan Gold alerts:

Magellan Gold Company Profile

Magellan Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious metals in North America. Its flagship property is The Center Star Gold Mine in Idaho. It is also building a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.