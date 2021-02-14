Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 787,400 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the January 14th total of 520,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGLN shares. Stephens lowered Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.75.

Magellan Health stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.98. The stock had a trading volume of 196,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,039. Magellan Health has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 7,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $658,191.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,086.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in Magellan Health by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Magellan Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 635,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

