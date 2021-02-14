Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

MMP traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $60.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

