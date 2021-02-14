Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Up 63.0% in January

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the January 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Maiden Holdings North America stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,144. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $23.66.

About Maiden Holdings North America

There is no company description available for Maiden Holdings North America Ltd.

