Maker (MKR) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $2,481.73 or 0.05137688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $2.47 billion and $159.82 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00067832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.63 or 0.00937034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00049923 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00017793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00041653 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

