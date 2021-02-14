Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.38 Million

Brokerages expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report $253.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $259.10 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $182.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $892.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $885.16 million to $898.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $997.97 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,518,000 after buying an additional 104,761 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 16.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 643,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,916,000 after buying an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after buying an additional 37,302 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after buying an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 227,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $76.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average is $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

