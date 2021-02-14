Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Short Interest Update

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the January 14th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDOMF remained flat at $$24.55 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. Mandom has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mandom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

