Manna (MANNA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $40.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Manna coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manna has a market cap of $1.57 million and $40.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Manna has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001499 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,677.48 or 1.00239448 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 54.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Manna Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,965,438 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,980 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

