Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) Short Interest Update

Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the January 14th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MNSF remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,700. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02. Mansfelder Metals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

About Mansfelder Metals

Mansfelder Metals, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and trading of aluminum products. The company's products include aluminum sheets, foils, strips, and blanks for use by industrial and commercial fabricators of aluminum products. It also produces aluminum foil for food and beverage packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and technical applications.

