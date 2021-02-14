Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) Short Interest Update

Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the January 14th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MNSF remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,700. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02. Mansfelder Metals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.
About Mansfelder Metals
