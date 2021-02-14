MANTRA DAO Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. One MANTRA DAO token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $56.19 million and $13.02 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 70.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00274109 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00085156 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00090846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00100893 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00059469 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00185207 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,609,511 tokens. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

