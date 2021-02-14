Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,837,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,200 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for about 11.1% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Manulife Financial worth $32,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,039 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,837,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,364 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,563 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,704,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 1,335.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,143,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

NYSE MFC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

