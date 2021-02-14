MAP Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.16 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $5.16 million and $613,840.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 51.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00053959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.97 or 0.00269043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00078426 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00085120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00091722 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00190543 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,610.85 or 0.86052568 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

