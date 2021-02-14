MAP Protocol Trading 45.1% Lower Over Last Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 45.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $576,833.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.24 or 0.00279204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00091678 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00083501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00090038 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,300.84 or 0.92158472 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00060001 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

