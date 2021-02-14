Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $6.14 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $8.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 73.97%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Fruth Investment Management owned about 0.50% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

