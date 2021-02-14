MarketPeak (PEAK) Reaches Market Cap of $2.11 Million

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One MarketPeak token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

MarketPeak can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

