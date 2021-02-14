Marlin (POND) Price Up 113.1% Over Last Week

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $62.54 million and $8.45 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 113.1% against the US dollar. One Marlin token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.82 or 0.00272843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00085366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00090704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00105149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.65 or 0.00186213 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059377 BTC.

Marlin Token Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,099,800 tokens. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

Buying and Selling Marlin

Marlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

