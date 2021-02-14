Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $149.53.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533 over the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.78.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

