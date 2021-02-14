Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $112.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.