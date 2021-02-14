Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $895.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce $895.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $919.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $867.00 million. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $891.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.04.

MLM opened at $330.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $332.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

