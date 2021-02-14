Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Masco alerts:

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.02. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.