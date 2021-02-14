Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,141 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Masimo worth $17,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,253,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MASI opened at $275.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.31. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

