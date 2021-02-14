Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Masonite International reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masonite International.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.99 per share, with a total value of $50,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 4,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $380,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

DOOR stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.53. 138,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,514. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $113.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day moving average is $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

