MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.06% of MasTec worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 516.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,707 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in MasTec by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,365,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,830,000 after purchasing an additional 944,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in MasTec by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 520,163 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,018,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MasTec by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after buying an additional 317,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,117.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,328 shares of company stock worth $3,256,573 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $87.51.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

