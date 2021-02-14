Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Haverford Trust Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.1% of Haverford Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Haverford Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $215,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,954 shares of company stock valued at $213,911,555 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.42.

Shares of MA opened at $341.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

