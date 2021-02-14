Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $341.00 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,954 shares of company stock valued at $213,911,555 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

