Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,082 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA opened at $341.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,954 shares of company stock valued at $213,911,555 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.