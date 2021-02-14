Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lessened by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,731. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,954 shares of company stock valued at $213,911,555 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

